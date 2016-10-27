Someone in a pickup truck likely involved in death of grandmother

Someone driving a silver or gray pickup truck may have followed Kendall grandmother Vicki Feeley to her home before she died after a violent struggle during a robbery last weekend.
Police, who have kept mum on most of the details in the investigation, remained tight-lipped Thursday, only releasing a single paragraph that said homicide detectives have identified a pickup “which they believe may have been involved in this incident.”
A neighbor who asked that his name not be used, said surveillance video from a home on Feeley’s street shows the pickup tailing her toward her home at about the time she was killed.
The Miami Herald was unable to verify that account. The neighbor also said that Feeley was returning home from a trip to Publix.
Feeley, 65 and a cancer survivor, was killed outside her home at 11245 SW 128th Ct. just after 8 Saturday night. Miami-Dade police said she was killed during a robbery attempt when she struggled with her attacker.
Police have not said how Feeley was killed. She died after being taken to the hospital.
Distraught family members who set up a GoFundMe page described her as caring and said Feeley, who has four siblings, recently became a grandmother.
“She was kind and caring, giving and loyal, very intelligent, tough and compassionate,” family member Gina Nicole Tucker wrote on the page. “She survived cancer like a champ for God’s sake. She was everything good, everything positive and happy. Not a bad wish or bad bone in her.”
