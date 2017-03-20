Troubled Hialeah cop got ‘gifts’ from woman for passing along private info, feds say

Federal investigators say troubled veteran Hialeah cop Raul Castellon accessed license plate and Social Security numbers of civilians from a law enforcement database, then passed the information to a woman in exchange for gifts.
Castellon, 38, took advantage of his position to access Florida’s Driver and Vehicle Information Database, or DAVID, for personal gain, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Monday, shortly before Castellon appeared in court for the first time.
Castellon, arrested last week by a federal task force, was charged with affecting commerce by extortion and identity fraud in more than 15 cases. Immediately after his arrest, Castellon, hired in 2006, was placed on paid leave by the Hialeah Police Department.
The U.S. Department of Justice said that between June and October of 2016, Castellon accessed the database, took screen shots containing information on more than 25 people and passed it along to a co-defendent, Neilin Gonzalez Diaz, “in exchange for gifts.”
The release did not say what gifts Castellon received. Diaz’s criminal indictment claimed she and cohorts used the information to access credit cards, which were used at retail outlets throughout South Florida.
The charge against Castellon is similar to those filed against two Miami police officers who were arrested in 2013. Back then, federal authorities said Malinsky Bazile and Vital Frederick pocketed $140,000 in two years by gaining information on more than 1,000 people, then filing bogus tax returns in order to steal refunds.
