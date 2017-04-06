Edison - Liberty City

April 6, 2017 7:26 PM

Hanging out at Walmart? A rhino iguana

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Big, with coarse-looking skin and a face that repels smiles, he worried Walmart shoppers while he walked around the premises Thursday afternoon. Authorities were called.

When they arrived around 2:30 p.m., he was hanging out near the shopping carts. Lieutenant Lisa Wood took him into custody. Thus did Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Venom One save consumers at Liberty City’s Walmart, 3200 NW 79th St., from a rhino iguana.

Reptiles Magazine calls the rhino iguana “one of the world’s most magnificent iguanas” and says it’s found on Hispaniola, the island split between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

“The disposition of this species can vary considerably,” the magazine says. “Some rhinoceros iguanas become extremely tame, while others can be extremely aggressive and inflict bites.”

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Edison - Liberty City

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Community marks 10th anniversary of killing of 9-year-old Sherdavia Jenkins in Miami's Liberty City

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos