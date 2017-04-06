Hanging out at Walmart? A rhino iguana

Big, with coarse-looking skin and a face that repels smiles, he worried Walmart shoppers while he walked around the premises Thursday afternoon. Authorities were called.
When they arrived around 2:30 p.m., he was hanging out near the shopping carts. Lieutenant Lisa Wood took him into custody. Thus did Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Venom One save consumers at Liberty City’s Walmart, 3200 NW 79th St., from a rhino iguana.
Reptiles Magazine calls the rhino iguana “one of the world’s most magnificent iguanas” and says it’s found on Hispaniola, the island split between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
“The disposition of this species can vary considerably,” the magazine says. “Some rhinoceros iguanas become extremely tame, while others can be extremely aggressive and inflict bites.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments