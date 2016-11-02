When a snake ends up in your toilet, there’s a firefighter to the rescue

2:27 Tyler Johnson said Heat's late game shot selection all based on matchups Pause

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

1:29 Surveillance video shows armed robbery Miami check cashing store

1:29 Miami Dolphins help hurricane victims in Haiti

2:33 Goran Dragic said Heat didn't want to give game away to Kings

3:33 Day of the Dead skydive with Roberta Mancino

1:27 President Clinton stumps for Hillary in Florida City

3:01 Hillary Clinton ties Hurricane Matthew to climate change in Miami rally

2:44 Haitians in dire situation after Hurricane Matthew, says longtime Jeremie resident