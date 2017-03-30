Man shot in the chest in area where 2 officers were ambushed

A half-mile from Monday's ambush of two Miami-Dade police detectives, for which one teenager has been arrested, a man in his 20s was shot in the chest Wednesday night in Liberty City.
Miami Fire Rescue took the man to Ryder Trauma Center. He died at the hospital, according to WPLG.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Northwest 63rd Terrace, where shell casings were located, but police found the victim at the corner of Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Avenue. Police say the shooter left in the back seat of an older-model beige Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information should call Miami police at 305-603-6350; Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477; text 274637; or go to the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments