Afrojack performs on the second day of Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Saturday.
Downtown Miami

The trend of arrests at Ultra continues for the fifth consecutive year

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 26, 2018 03:21 PM

Arrests at this year’s Ultra music festival fell for the fifth consecutive year.

According to numbers released by Miami police Monday afternoon, there were four arrests Friday, 13 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday for a total of 27. That is less than last year's total of 35, which itself was a 47.7 percent drop from 2016's 67 arrests.

The drop in arrests over the last few years has been credited to amnesty boxes for drugs, a minimum age of 18, sturdier barriers and attendees more mature and knowledgeable about the festival experience.

Also down was the number of people taken to area hospitals. Miami Fire Rescue captain Ignatius Carroll said there were eight people transported Friday and Saturday each and 20 on Sunday.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

