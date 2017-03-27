Ultra nice — arrests and medical calls way down at this year’s Ultra Music Festival

Guests dance at the Main Stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Alina Baum, 24, from Germany dances as confetti rains down on the crowd during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Guests dance at the Arcadia Spider stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Guests dance at the Main Stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Guests dance at the Main Stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Alejandra Vila, 18, left, and Virgil Sweet, 18, dance at the Arcadia Spider stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Isabelle Fandke, 27, from Germany, and Ryan McMorrow, 22, from Canada, dance at the Arcadia Spider stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Mac Ward, 23, from Denver, Colorado, dances at the Arcadia Spider stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Mac Ward, 23, from Denver, Colorado, dances at the Arcadia Spider stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Guests dance at the Main Stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Christian Karlsson, of Galantis, performs during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Saul Fernandez, 18, from Bolivia, dances during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Elisabeth Karina Portaluppi, 32, from Argentina, dances at the Resistance stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Etasha Srinivas, 26, from Massachusetts, and her boyfriend, Kaif Hamid, 29, from Texas, dance at the Resistance stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Vivian Mejia, 24, left, and Nia Castro, 24, from California, dance at the Resistance stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Sade Santana, 19, from Tampa, dances during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Leonardo Mercenari, 21, from Mexico City, drinks an energy drink and dances during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Guests dance during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Guests dance during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Chelsea Camilo, 22, from New York, dances during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Celine Shen, 20, from Vancouver, Canada, dances near the Main Stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Guests dance at the Main Stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Anastasia Mamonova, 25, from Russia, hydrates while dancing at the Main Stage during the third day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Shannon Hill, 25, from Texas, wears a Pikachu costume during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
A man dresses as a gorilla during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
From left to right, Thomas Alexander, 27, Rob Crew, 25, and Matt Johnson, dress up as the three wise men during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Angelica Giasullo, 20, from Orlando, dances during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Jesus Lopez, 21, from California, dances during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
A dancer performs on the the main stage during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Sarah Maclean, 20, and Candel Basterra dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Martin Cordero, 47, and his partner, Kara Cook, 47 from Columbus, Ohio, listen to music during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
From left to right: Joely Schuler, 28, Anna McMillen, 24, and Blaine Hentze, 26, dance near the main stage on the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
From left to right: Katherine Krauklis, 19, Elise Bell, 20, and Alli Rozanski, 19, dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Ally Simonson, 19, from North Dakota, dances during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Cypress Hill performs during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
From left to right: Kiara Daniela Benac, 21, Ale Ruttimann, 21, both from Miami, dance and wave flags from Brasil and Peru during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Tiffany Kim, 32, from Los Angeles, California, attends the second day of the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Maria Austin, 24, from San Francisco, California, holds a Nicaraguan flag while dancing during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Lenny Martinez, 35, from Huston, Texas, wears an astronaut costume to the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
A dancer performs on the the resistance stage during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Kayla, 22, from Sarasota, wears futuristic glasses to the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
A dancer performs on the the resistance stage during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Andy Johnson, 33, from Minnesota, break dances in the rain during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Anna Young, 26, from Syracuse, New York, dances in the rain during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Will Reis, 22, from California, live streams from his phone during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Ben Gann, 24, from Charlotte, North Carolina, waves an American flag while wearing a bunny mask during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Tyler Powell, 22, from Los Angeles, California, break dances during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Jessy Vega, 21, from Miami, dances during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Celina Marquez, 27, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Cory Soukenik, 21, from Cleveland, Ohio, wears beads and "kandi" during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Jose Enrique Mendieta, 20, from Miami, wears his banana suit while dancing during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. The festival continues until Sunday night.
Guests wait in line to use the bathroom during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Dancers perform on the main stage during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Christopher Nguyen, 25, from Boston, holds a pose during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Nina Browning, 20, from Richmond, Virginia, makes a U symbol during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance during the first day of Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. The three-day festival closes Sunday night.
Guests arrive at Bayfront Park on the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Caroline, 30, and Vincent, 36, from Montreal, dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Taylor Tietjen, 18, from Reno, Nevada, wears colored contacts to the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Issac Brenman, 21, from New York City, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Kat Zhou, 24 from San Francisco, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance in a mosh pit during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance in a mosh pit during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance in a mosh pit during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
A festival goer dances on the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Carissa Lords, 22, from Utah, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Raisa Ahmed, 21, from Tennessee, wears goggles to the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests attend the main stage of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Elle Larose, 23, from Texas, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
DJ Maceo Plex performs on the Arcadia Spider stage during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Fabiola Oviedo, left, and her sister, Ana Oviedo, dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Jessica Maheu and Max Simard, from Canada, cheer and dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Lois Cousins, 23, from Liverpool, England, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Chelsea Lee, left, 23, and Carissa Lords, 22, from Utah, dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
A dancer performs on stage during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Bella Berrios, 18, from Miami, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.
