Miami cop accused of snorting cocaine at a popular downtown nightclub

By DAVID J. NEAL And CHARLES RABIN

January 09, 2018 12:08 PM

It was Thanksgiving week and, police and state prosecutors say, a Miami cop was doing a little too much partying.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 18, police say Miami police officer Adrian Santos was spotted inhaling a white powdery substance from a plastic bag inside the popular Miami nightclub E11even.

Police say video surveillance obtained from the nightclub shows the 25-year-old police officer snorting from the small bag. Forensic tests, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, concluded the substance was cocaine.

Santos, a 2 1/2-year veteran, was charged Tuesday with possession of cocaine. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had been relieved of duty.

“Every police officer who has taken an oath to enforce the law also has a duty to respect and follow the law,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Police said Santos was off-duty and out of uniform while at the club at 29 NE 11th St. The person who observed Santos notified security, who walked the officer outside to police working an off-duty detail. Officers determined Santos was a fellow cop, took possession of the bag and detained Santos.

He was charged Tuesday after the analysis of the substance came back from the forensic lab. Miami police Chief Rodolfo Llanes will discuss the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

