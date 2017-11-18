In less than 24 hours, Miami Dolphins’ veteran linebacker Rey Maualuga has been arrested and fired. He is out of work after being charged with battery overnight Saturday.
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins linebacker Maualuga cut after early morning battery arrest

By Adam H. Beasley And Charles Rabin

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 18, 2017 02:59 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Rey Maualuga’s Saturday: In jail. Out of a job.

The Dolphins cut the veteran linebacker hours after he was arrested in a downtown Miami nightclub early Saturday on battery charges. Police said Maualuga became upset, refused to pay a $40 bar tab, grabbed someone by the throat and shoved him.

The confrontation at Club E11even in downtown Miami took place at 8:22 a.m., according to Maualuga’s arrest affidavit. The Dolphins had a walk-through Saturday morning in preparation for the home game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to police,/ Maualuga, 30, was confronted by someone at the club at 1112 N. Miami Ave. about a tab he hadn’t paid. He became upset and grabbed the victim, police said. Police were called and Maualuga was eventually escorted out of the club and placed under arrest.

He was charged with one count of battery and taken to Turner Guilford Knight correctional center. By early afternoon Saturday, Maualuga had been released.

Maualuga, 30, had appeared in six games and recorded 23 tackles for the Dolphins after signing here in training camp. Mike Hull will presumably take his place in the starting lineup when the Dolphins face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The arrest is the latest embarrassment for a franchise plagued by them in 2017. In the last three months, they suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons for a game after Timmons disappeared the night before their season opener, and fired offensive line coach Chris Foerster after a video emerged of him snorting a white powder.

Adam H. Beasley abeasley@miamiherald.com

This is not Maualuga’s first run-in with the law. He pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2010 after cops in Kentucky said they found him behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of .157.

The details of that arrest: There were two teenage girls, including a 17-year-old, in his car when Maualuga crashed into a parking meter and two parked cars. Maualuga reportedly told police then that he had six alcoholic beverages.

The Dolphins filled his roster spot by elevating running back De’Veon Smith from the practice squad.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

