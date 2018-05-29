Coral Gables High School
A Coral Gables High student made threats posing as a classmate, police say

By Colleen Wright

cawright@miamiherald.com

May 29, 2018 01:53 PM

A Coral Gables Senior High student was arrested Tuesday after police say the student created an email account under another classmate's name to write threats against the school.

Miami-Dade school district spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla said schools police became aware over the weekend of a student who used the fake account to write up threats, took a screenshot of what was written and sent the photo via social media to other students while posing as the classmate.

Calzadilla said the student told authorities it was a prank.

The student, who is a minor, is facing a felony charge of false reporting concerning planting a bomb.

The arrest comes days after a Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High student was arrested for making a hoax threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Colleen Wright can be reached at 305-376-2029 or @Colleen_Wright

