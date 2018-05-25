Krop Senior High student arrested after making false threat

A student at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High was arrested Friday after making a hoax threat.
A statement released by Miami-Dade Schools reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for hoax threats that target schools. A message about the arrest was also sent out to parents.
"The investigative process for these threats is extremely costly, often utilizing an enormous amount of tax-payer dollars and interfering with officers’ ability to protect schools from real dangers," the statement said. "Today’s arrest at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School serves to remind us that any action that disrupts the safe educational environment we work so hard to preserve will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
A district spokeswoman confirmed the student was arrested by Miami-Dade Schools police, but no one at the district could provide information about the arrest.
Krop Senior High is located at 1410 NE 215th St. in Miami.
The arrest comes after the school district announced it would partner with the Federal Bureau of Investigations after dealing with a swell of threats on social media. The joint campaign makes students aware that threats against a school could lead to felony charges.
Comments