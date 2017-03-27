A wrong-way driver likely caused a head-on crash in Coral Gables, police say

A head-on crash that left two women injured — one of whom was in critical condition — and shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 1 in Coral Gables near Grand Avenue during Monday morning’s commute was likely caused by a wrong-way driver, police said.
But it was not clear Monday evening which of the two cars involved was traveling the wrong way on U.S. 1 or where the driver entered the roadway in the wrong direction, said Kelly Denham, a police spokeswoman.
“It was a significant crash,” Denham said. “There was a lot of damage to both vehicles.
According to police, a call came into 911 just after 6 a.m. reporting the crash between a black Infinity and a gray SUV. Officers found the two cars in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 between Ponce De Leon Boulevard and Douglas Road.
There was one woman in each car. Both were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, Denham said. The driver of the Infinity suffered critical injuries and the other driver suffered less severe injuries. Both women were expected to recover.
Meanwhile, investigators Monday were trying to figure out how the crash happened.
U.S. 1 lanes were shut until 7:30 a.m., when the northbound lanes reopened. The southbound lanes remained closed until about 10 a.m.
Denham said speed and alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor.
