Coral Gables

March 27, 2017 7:33 AM

U.S. 1 shut down in Coral Gables as morning rush hour starts

By David J. Neal

Those who take U.S. 1 north toward downtown in the mornings should take the Palmetto Expressway, detour through Coconut Grove or just work from home Monday. A two-car crash at Grand Avenue shut down all U.S. 1 lanes in both directions.

Northbound lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m. but there ar emajor backups.

Northbound traffic, already backing up significantly as school drop-offs intersect with the start of the workweek, was diverted off U.S. 1 at Ponce de Leon Boulevard. U.S. 1 southbound traffic is being diverted at Southwest 37th Avenue, Douglas Road.

How the crash happened at a point where there’s a significant median is still under investigation. The cleanup will likely last an hour or two.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

