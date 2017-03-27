U.S. 1 shut down in Coral Gables as morning rush hour starts

Those who take U.S. 1 north toward downtown in the mornings should take the Palmetto Expressway, detour through Coconut Grove or just work from home Monday. A two-car crash at Grand Avenue shut down all U.S. 1 lanes in both directions.
Northbound lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m. but there ar emajor backups.
Update: Emergency vehicles in Miami-Dade on US-1 south at Blue Rd/Grand Ave, all lanes blocked. Last updated at...https://t.co/ObNWF4CH6k— FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) March 27, 2017
Northbound traffic, already backing up significantly as school drop-offs intersect with the start of the workweek, was diverted off U.S. 1 at Ponce de Leon Boulevard. U.S. 1 southbound traffic is being diverted at Southwest 37th Avenue, Douglas Road.
How the crash happened at a point where there’s a significant median is still under investigation. The cleanup will likely last an hour or two.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.
David J. Neal
