‘Space-like’ sculptures ... Art or driver distraction?

1:17 Surveillance video shows man robbing woman at Village of Merrick Park Pause

1:20 Cellist Amit Peled critiques New World School of the Arts students

4:01 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 4-3 win over the Nationals

1:09 UM Football uniform unveiling

0:24 The Smoke Before The Uniforms

0:56 Police capture suspected NYC bomber

0:21 Miami Hurricanes take the field at Appalachian State

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 NYC officials: Man suspected in both Manhattan and New Jersey bombings in custody

1:05 N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media