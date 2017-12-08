86-year-old woman dies after Sunny Isles Beach apartment fire

The fire that raged at a high-rise apartment in Sunny Isles Beach Thursday night sent several people to the hospital and has resulted in one death, according to Miami-Dade police.
Police said an 86-year-old woman died because of issues from the fire, although they did not confirm her name or her injuries.
Firefighters responded to a call at the Winston Towers, 301 174th St., at about 6 p.m. Thursday and saw flames and thick smoke coming from a 17th-floor apartment.
Dozens of people were displaced and it took about one hour to put out the fire, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman Felipe Lay. The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed.
More than a dozen crews helped put out the fire and evacuate people, and by about 10 p.m. Thursday residents were able to return into the building.
At least four people were taken to the hospital with various issues, and several others were treated for smoke inhalation. Police did not give updates on the conditions of the other residents who were taken to the hospital.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
