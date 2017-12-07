Raging fire in highrise sends four to the hospital

A raging fire in a 17th-floor apartment in Sunny Isles Beach sent four people to the hospital Thursday night and left dozens of people temporarily displaced.
The call came in at around 6 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire at Winston Towers, 301 174th St.
Firefighters arrived to find flames and thick black smoke pouring out of the unit, said Lt. Felipe Lay, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman.
Nearly 20 crews were called to help quell the flames and evacuate the large building, not far from the beach.
“Fortunately, it didn’t spread to any other units,” he said, adding investigators were still trying to determine the origin of the fire.
Firefighters went door to door to clear the building. It took about an hour to put out the fire, Lay said. By about 10 p.m., everyone except those who live on the 17th floor were allowed to return.
Several people were treated for smoke inhalation and other issues. Four people — two of whom were in critical condition — were taken to the hospital.
It was not immediately clear where the people were or what kind of injuries they had.
Lay said the fire is a reminder of how important it is for people to have a fire escape plan, check their alarms and be aware of their electrical outlets.
“What we recommend for people especially now for the holiday season is to make sure your outlets are not overloaded with electrical connections and be mindful of candles,” he said.
