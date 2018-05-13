One man tried to rob three people, Miami cops say. Then, there was a shooting and a crash

A 24-year-old man's attempt at robbing three people Saturday night ended with him shot dead and his car crashed, cops say.
Miami police identified the man Sunday morning as Francisco Martinez Jr.
Investigators say Martinez was shot when he tried to rob three people at Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street.
His car wound up in a front yard two blocks away, grill-to-porch with a house at 3034 NW 22nd Ave. That's where police found Martinez when they answered a 10:57 p.m. call about a shot, unconscious man behind the wheel of a crashed car.
Miami Fire Rescue took Martinez in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he eventually was pronounced dead.
This is the second Miami case in two weeks of a young man fatally shot in a crashed car.
Emilio Perez, 19, was found in a Chevrolet Silverado that he crashed into cars near Southwest 19th Street and 19th Avenue after Perez was shot by someone in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.
Comments