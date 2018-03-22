Tribal court agrees to return baby police had seized from parents at Miami hospital

Justin Johnson, 36, and his Miccosukee girlfriend, Rebecca Sanders, 28, who gave birth to baby Ingrid Ronan Johnson, Friday, March 16, 2018, only to see the baby whisked away by Miccosukee Police. The couple claims that a Miccosukee tribal court issued a bogus order awarding custody of the child to the child’s grandmother, Betty Osceola, a high-ranking tribal member. Baby Ingrid is now on the reservation, out of reach of state authorities, who have encountered friction with the tribe for years. Baptist Hospital allowed tribal police to take the baby out of the maternity ward. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com