Miami hospital allowed tribal police to kidnap newborn baby, parents say

Justin Johnson, 36, and his Miccosukee girlfriend, Rebecca Sanders, 28, display pictures of newborn Ingrid Ronan Johnson. She was taken from Baptist Hospital under an order issued by the Miccosukee tribal court at the request of the child's grandmother, Betty Osceola, a high-ranking tribal member. The couple has reported the seizure to Miami-Dade police. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com