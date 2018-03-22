Roberto Fraga, 60, was one of six victims in the FIU bridge collapse. His wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the engineering and construction firms on Thursday.
Roberto Fraga, 60, was one of six victims in the FIU bridge collapse. His wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the engineering and construction firms on Thursday. Contributed to the Herald
Roberto Fraga, 60, was one of six victims in the FIU bridge collapse. His wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the engineering and construction firms on Thursday. Contributed to the Herald

Miami-Dade County

First lawsuit from family of victim filed in FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

March 22, 2018 06:17 PM

The first family members of a victim of the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the engineering and construction firms behind the failed project.

The suit, on behalf of the wife and 15-year-old son of Rolando Fraga, a 60-year-old systems technician crushed to death while driving under the bridge last week, argued that FIGG Bridge Engineers and Munilla Construction Management were negligent in failing to close the road while workers performed tests on the bridge.

“If MCM+FIGG had simply closed the roadway while workers were adjusting tension rods, so many lives would not have been lost” Christos Lagos, the family’s attorney, said in a statement. “One of those lives lost, Mr. Fraga, has a 15 year old son who recently attended a college fair that included FIU; he was excited about the future possibility of attending FIU and studying engineering.”

This marks the third suit filed in the bridge collapse but the first from a victim’s family. The families of Alberto Arias, 53, and Osvaldo González, 57, announced plans Tuesday to file a suit through their Doral-based attorney Yesenia Collazo but have yet to do so.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More: These are the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

The first civil suit, filed Monday, was from a man injured in the collapse while riding his bike to work when a driver trying to avoid the collapsed bridge swerved into him.

More Videos

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse 30

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse

Pause
Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 76

Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed 49

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed 100

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like 83

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 194

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site 38

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 112

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday 59

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence 66

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence

These are the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse. MOcner@miamiherald.comMatias Ocner

The same lawyer, Matt Morgan or Orlando-based Morgan & Morgan, filed a second suit Tuesday on behalf of another survivor, 21-year-old FIU student Emily Panagos, whose car was half crushed in the collapse.

More Videos

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse 30

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse

Pause
Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 76

Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed 49

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed 100

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like 83

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 194

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site 38

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 112

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday 59

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence 66

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsing on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse 30

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse

Pause
Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 76

Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed 49

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed 100

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like 83

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 194

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site 38

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 112

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday 59

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence 66

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse

View More Video