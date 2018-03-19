Survivor of FIU bridge collapse sues design-construction firms for reckless negligence

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 54 FHP addresses traffic situation for Monday around FIU and Youth Fair Pause 36 Victims of the FIU bridge collapse 35 Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble 55 Aerial footage of recovery efforts on Saturday as officials hope to remove FIU bridge collapse victims 177 First vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 140 Second vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 71 Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge 51 Recovery operations continue at the site of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge 200 Mexican police complete training course in Miami 53 First responders and civilians search for survivors after FIU bridge collapses Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said Saturday morning all victims are expected to be removed from the rubble of the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse by the end of the day. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said Saturday morning all victims are expected to be removed from the rubble of the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse by the end of the day. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald