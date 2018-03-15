Ten people being treated at trauma center due to FIU bridge collapse — two are critical

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, stemming from the collapse of Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Mark McKenney, the head of Kendall Regional’s trauma center, said one patient arrived in cardiac arrest and went immediately into surgery. He remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit, McKenney said.
Kendall Regional is the closest trauma center to Florida International University’s main campus at Southwest Eighth Street and 107th Avenue. The bridge, which was under construction, collapsed at Eighth Street and 109th Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Another patient was rushed into surgery and was being treated by a neurosurgeon and an orthopedic surgeon, according to McKenney.
The other eight patients were all expected to be OK and suffered injuries ranging from abrasions and bruises to broken bones. He said the patients ranged in age from 20 to 50.
Police on the scene said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed.
McKenney said the hospital trains for these kinds of situations although “this was the biggest casualty all at one time.”
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, he said the hospital didn't expect to receive any more critical patients, but there were a couple dozens surgeons and other medical staff ready just in case.
He also said there may be patients at other area trauma centers, based on text messages the doctors had received from other trauma surgeons. Jackson Memorial Hospital has the Ryder Trauma Center.
