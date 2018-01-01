More Videos

Miami-Dade County

The first cold front of the year is coming — expect temps to dip into the 40s

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

January 01, 2018 04:21 PM

If your holiday shopping didn’t include a few jackets and sweaters, you might want to stock up as the first week of the new year is bringing rain and cold temperatures.

While the weather won’t drop into the single digits or bring the frigid cold that people have experienced in the Northeast and Midwest, temperatures in South Florida are expected to drop to highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s starting Wednesday night.

Things will warm up a bit by the weekend to highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s on Friday and Saturday nights.

Starting Monday night into Tuesday, there’s an increased chance of showers in South Florida.

105NewYear+NEW+PPP
A green flag waves at a lifeguard tower in North Beach advising swimmers of calm conditions on Monday, New Year’s Day 2018.
Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

“We’ve got a funnel system that will be coming through the area,” said Chris Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The next couple of days we’re going to have some showers in the forecast.”

When the rain moves out, in the middle of the week, temperatures will start to drop.

“Behind that is when the cold air will really start moving in Wednesday night,” Fisher said.

The NWS said the cold weather isn’t that uncommon and has historically happened in January and February. Steven Ippoliti, another meteorologist with the NWS, also said that these systems usually move quickly.

“They do happen but they’re not unheard of,” Ippoliti said.

He cautioned that the temperatures on Friday morning could be a little colder than what’s forecast, but things will warm up by the end of the weekend.

The forecast comes just days after Tampa and parts of the Florida Panhandle prepared for the slightest chance of snow falling in those areas as the new year approached. Their concerns were well-placed though as earlier last month parts of Escambia County saw up to two inches of snow due to Winter Storm Benji.

And the cold start to the new year comes with confirmation from the National Weather Service that 2017 missed breaking the record for warmest year in the Miami area by 0.1 degrees. The area had average daily temperatures of 79.1 degrees, which tied the 2015 record. Before the latest cold weather, the average daily temperature for 2017 was around 79.2 degrees.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

