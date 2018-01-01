The first cold front of the year is coming — expect temps to dip into the 40s

More Videos 0:28 Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting Pause 0:24 Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality 0:39 Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law 1:38 City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:37 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sunrise over Miami Beach on New Year's Day Watch as the sun rises over Miami Beach on New Year's Day 2018. Watch as the sun rises over Miami Beach on New Year's Day 2018. Pedro Portal; Edited Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald

Watch as the sun rises over Miami Beach on New Year's Day 2018. Pedro Portal; Edited Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald