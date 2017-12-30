If you think this weekend is cold, just wait to see what the new year brings

You’ve probably already picked your sweaters, or have someone to snuggle with, to close out 2017 on New Year’s Eve as lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s is considered frigid for most South Floridians.
But your new year will feel down-right arctic, at least by South Florida standards.
We aren’t going to see bodies of frozen sharks washing up on Ocean Drive the way two did in Cape Cod Bay this week due to cold shock temperatures that dipped to 17 degrees.
We aren’t going to see the subzero temperatures that parts of New York and Maine have experienced, or the single digits New Jersey expects to ring in the new year.
But a strong cold front is forecast to move into Miami-Dade and Broward by Wednesday, the National Weather Service predicts. Showers could move in Monday and Tuesday, meteorologist Chuck Caracozza said.
Along with the showers, marine conditions may deteriorate behind the front for the second half of next week, the National Weather Service said.
While there have been reports from the Tallahassee Democrat that suggest snow was a possibility in the state capital and the Florida Panhandle, our South Florida weather isn’t going to be nearly so severe.
“Temperatures will drop to about 50 in the Metro area,” Caracozza said. The 40s are possible, too, “but it’s still too early to tell.”
The cold temperatures could dampen Miami’s chances of breaking a weather record. Miami has had its hottest year since 2015 with average daily temperatures of 79.1 degrees and was racing to break the record by the end of New Year’s Eve Sunday.
