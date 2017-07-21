City of Miami nears $27M settlement with FPL to bury Turkey Point transmission lines

Florida Power and Light is on the verge of a legal settlement that would shake one of the biggest opponents of its planned Turkey Point nuclear power plant expansion.
Under an agreement set to go before Miami commissioners Thursday, the city would drop legal challenges stemming back nearly a decade in exchange for five miles of underground transmission lines running along U.S. 1. The city, which early this year successfully overturned state approval of plans to build two nuclear reactors at Turkey Point and run 89 miles of transmission lines along U.S. 1 and potentially into sensitive wetlands, would pay $27 million to bury the lines from FPL substations at Douglas Road to Southwest 15th Road.
That’s a significantly reduced rate compared to the $18 million-a-mile price previously quoted by FPL representatives. The deal also requires FPL to bury distributors’ lines for planned developments in several neighborhoods around the city and ensures Miami homeowners won’t wind up with utility poles as tall as 105 feet outside their windows.
For FPL, the draft settlement would shed the utility of an aggressive litigant and leave South Miami, Pinecrest and Miami-Dade — jurisdictions where the majority of FPL’s transmission lines would be located — to continue the fight on their own.
Miami City Attorney Victoria Méndez declined to comment on the proposed settlement Friday morning, saying she was uncomfortable discussing the details of an agreement that has yet to be executed. Florida Power and Light did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under the settlement, the city would pay FPL $4 million upon the execution of the agreement, and the remainder of the amount 30 days prior to construction, estimated to begin by early 2019. The city plans to finance the expense through the sale of bonds supported by general fund revenues, according to public documents.
The city, which began fighting FPL over its transmission lines but expanded its litigation into areas of environmental concern, would drop its three cases before the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Florida Public Service Commission, and the Florida cabinet, which sits as the state’s Siting Board. It would also agree not to challenge any of FPL’s 20 or so pending cases before regulatory bodies.
If city commissioners approve the settlement, Miami would join Coral Gables among cities that have settled their disputes with FPL over its transmission lines, which have been strongly criticized as eyesores and as potential safety hazards in the event of a major hurricane. The utility’s disputes with South Miami, Pinecrest and Miami-Dade remain ongoing.
Comments