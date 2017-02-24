End of the line for FPL’s appeal of Turkey Point court ruling

The Florida Supreme Court has declined to hear Florida Power and Light’s challenge of an appeals court ruling that overturned state approval of a plan to build two nuclear reactors at Turkey Point and run 89 miles of transmission lines along U.S. 1 and into sensitive wetlands.
The high court’s decision leaves in place a ruling last April by the Third District Court of Appeal that found Gov. Rick Scott and his cabinet — who sit as Florida’s Siting Board, which oversees power plants — erred in 2014 when they determined they had no power to force the utility company to underground its lines. That case was brought by Miami-Dade County, Miami, South Miami and Pinecrest, which balked at FPL’s plans to erect power lines on towers as tall as 150 feet.
The utility challenged that ruling, but the higher court declined Friday to take the case, meaning it could return to the governor’s cabinet for a second hearing, or perhaps even be sent back before an administrative law judge for further review. Either way, the 2016 ruling by the Third District Court of Appeal effectively puts an end to a wetlands transmission line corridor, since the court found that FPL had presented no evidence in its application to override the county’s environmental rules regulating the utility’s Everglades corridor.
“We are disappointed in the court’s decision, and we will be reviewing our options,” FPL spokesman David McDermitt wrote in an email.
This is a breaking news item, and will be updated as information becomes available.
Comments