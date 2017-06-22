Young mom in middle of Miami road rage is shot in the head

A 19-year-old mother in the middle of a road-rage shooting was hit in the head and gravely wounded, her family said.

Alyssa Sanchez is in a medically induced coma after Monday’s confrontation.

Sanchez was riding in her boyfriend’s white Cadillac when he got into an argument with another driver just after midnight at Southwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street. The other driver fired five times at her boyfriend and one of the bullets hit Sanchez, said her brother, Lazaro Sanchez.

Police did not release information on what started the argument or whether the two drivers knew one another.

Sanchez and her boyfriend of one month, who was not identified, were heading to his home.

Sanchez was the only person shot, and the gunman is still at large, Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess said.

After the shooting, Sanchez’s boyfriend drove her to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in his Cadillac, which was peppered with bullet holes.

“I walked in and all I see is her on life support,” said Lazaro Sanchez, 23, of Homestead.

Doctors performed brain surgery Tuesday, and told her brother that she was able to move her hands and feet when she woke up.

“She’s still in a coma,” he said. “But it’s a good sign that she might have a possibility of living.”

This road rage incident is the latest in a spate of violent confrontations involving South Florida drivers. In recent weeks, a man used a bat to smash another driver’s window in Hialeah, another was stabbed to death in Riviera Beach off Interstate 95 and a woman hurled coins at a man’s face in Monroe County.

Monday’s road-rage shooting adds to tragic pain for the Sanchez family.

Alyssa Sanchez’s two children — both under 3 — lost their father last year when he was shot and killed, Lazaro Sanchez said.

“She’s gone through so much. It’s ridiculous. It’s so sad.”

Sanchez’s main priority was always “to spend time with her family,” her brother said.

“She loved her family,” he said. “She was just living life, taking care of her kids. She’s so fun and lovable. She has such a good heart.”

Lazaro Sanchez said he is working with detectives to find the shooter.

“Somebody has to have seen something,” he said. “There are people in the streets 24/7. If anyone saw anything please say something. I’ve been the only one making moves.”

A GoFundMe page was set up by Lazaro Sanchez Thursday, which has raised around $400 as of Friday afternoon from friends and family to help foot medical bills.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Miami Police Department’s homicide and assault units.