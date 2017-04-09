Before shooting, Equinox gunman fired ‘due to work place violence,’ police say

Abeku Wilson opened fire on two managers at the Equinox fitness club Saturday afternoon shortly after the high-end gym fired him for “work place violence” and escorted him off the premises at the Merrick Park mall, police said Sunday.
The 33-year-old returned to the gym with a hand gun and fatally shot two supervisors: Janine Ackerman, 35, the general manager; and Marios Hortis, 42, the gym’s fitness manager.
Miami-Dade police said “both victims were targeted” and that “this was not an act of random violence.”
Wilson “turned the gun on himself” after shooting the two. Wilson died on the scene; Ackerman and Hortis were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The release said Ackerman died in the hospital but that Hortis was listed in stable condition. In an email sent to gym members Sunday morning, Equinox announced Hortis died as well.
The release does not offer details about Wilson’s dismissal or when the alleged violence behind it occurred. Wilson was at work Saturday morning, and finished up with a client around noon, according to interviews. Police said the shooting happened at 12:55 p.m.
Wilson “was terminated from his employment on Saturday, April 8, 2017, due to work place violence and was escorted off the premises,” the release said. “He then returned to the fitness center armed with a hand gun and shot the general manager, Janine Ackerman, multiple times. He also shot Marios Hortis, employee, multiple times, and then turned the gun on himself.”
Comments