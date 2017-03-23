Girl in Facebook Live hanging was prescribed drug with suicide warning

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help. Pause

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

2:10 Miami and Miami Beach take steps to fight Airbnb rentals

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

4:00 Footage of fatal shooting at Miccosukee Casino

0:36 Video shows Darren Rainey being taken out of cell by prison staff

0:46 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities

1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey