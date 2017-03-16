‘Oh, my God. Run to the bathroom. Your daughter. Your daughter. She’s hanging.’

1:29 CityPlace Doral is ready for business Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

0:37 Video shows marine officers towing José Fernández’s boat

2:09 Lawyer talks about investigation into his pants catching fire during arson trial

1:59 Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack