If the escaped Florida cobra bites, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue may be your only hope

Is the monocled cobra that escaped from its enclosure a week ago Monday in Ocala still alive, hiding somewhere inside the home?
Did it meet its match and end up in the belly of a giant lizard?
Or could it possibly still be slithering somewhere, waiting to strike?
No matter the situation Miami-Dade Fire Department's Venom One team is ready, just in case. That’s because in the event the cobra bites, they will likely be the ones called to provide antivenin.
“Most likely we will be involved,” sat Lt. Lisa Wood. “We are not aware of anyone else in the state who has it.”
The rogue 2-foot long snake has been missing since Monday when a man training to handle venomous reptiles with the snake’s owner lifted the top of the cage to get a better look.
The cobra, the Ocala Star-Banner reported, belongs to Brian Purdy, who has a permit to handle venomous reptiles. In addition to the cobra, he also had three exotic vipers and two venomous lizard, the paper reported.
After searching the room that the snake was in for hours, Purdy called police, the paper reported.
The story of a venomous snake on the loose made for a perfect wacky Florida story and quickly went viral. The cobra even inspired its own parody Twitter account, with more than 3,000 followers.
It's been a busy day here at Casa de Cobra so I haven't been tweeting as much as I'd like to. Almost 2,000 tweets in 5 days. My tail hurts.— Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 20, 2017
As of Saturday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its still actively searching for the snake, the Washington Post reported. The FWC could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Wood said that if there is a bite they would ship anywhere from 5 to 20 vials — depending on the severity of the bite — of the antivenin to the hospital. She said a cobra bite could cause pain, swelling and could cause a person to stop breathing.
“The sooner a person gets the antivenin the better,” she said. She said they haven’t dealt with a monocled cobra bite since 2013, when they had six. She said tougher regulations for permits have helped.
Wood said “it’s not likely” that the cobra got very far and South Floridians shouldn’t worry. Cobras wouldn’t be able to survive near-freezing temperatures in Ocala, “unless it found a really warm hiding spot like under a water heater.”
“The only way it could get here is if someone took it,” she said.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen the cobra is urged to call FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922 (FWCC) or *FWC or #FWC on cell phones.
