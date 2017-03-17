Florida Highway Patrol trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions Pause

1:32 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

4:08 Video: Miami doctor performs plastic surgery (Graphic Content)

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

1:16 FWC photos show José Fernandez boat accident