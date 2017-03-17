Florida Highway Patrol trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

A Florida Highway Patrol officer was critically injured on the Dolphin Expressway Friday morning when a driver lost control of their car and struck him and his patrol vehicle.
Trooper Carlos Rosario, a 12-year veteran, was standing on the shoulder conducting a routine speed detail at about 9:30 a.m. on the expressway at about Northwest 107th Avenue. An unidentified driver, headed west on the expressway, lost control of their vehicle and hit Rosario.
FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky said that investigators are unsure of how the driver lost control and said the person remained on the scene after the accident. Rosario, 37, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Doctors in the Ryder Trauma Center said that Rosario suffered major injuries to his face, spine and lower extremities and was in surgery Friday afternoon.
“We’re devastated that this happened,” said Dr. Carl Schulman. “We’re all glad he was transported to Ryder Trauma Center.”
Col. Gene Spaulding and several other FHP officers gathered outside Jackson and addressed the media. The troopers were also visited by Gov. Rick Scott. A GoFundMe page was created to help support Rosario’s family as he recovers.
The agency released a statement Friday and thanked the agencies that are assisting FHP investigators.
“Our troopers and all law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day in the pursuit of public safety,” the statement read. “Please keep Trooper Rosario, his family, his brother, who is a fellow FHP trooper, and all members of FHP Troop E, in your prayers.”
.@FLHSMV Exec. Dir. Terry L. Rhodes & FHP Colonel Gene Spaulding have critically injured trooper in their thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/YWJRyQy2RT— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) March 17, 2017
Westbound lanes of the expressway were closed Friday morning after the accident and later reopened. Another unrelated police-involved shooting also shut down a portion of the Palmetto Expressway early Friday morning.
