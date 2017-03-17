Officer-involved shooting shuts down the Palmetto northbound in South Dade

0:28 Airport strike halts flights from Haiti Pause

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:29 CityPlace Doral is ready for business

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

4:41 Video: What you need to know about the Zika virus