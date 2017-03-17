Officer-involved shooting shuts down the Palmetto northbound in South Dade

South Dade commuters who usually use State Road 826 north are being advised to find a different route this morning while police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area.
Investigation of an incident in which a Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun at a suspect — no one was hit — shut down the Palmetto Expressway in both directions from just before 5 a.m. until the southbound side reopened around 6:30 a.m.
#MDPD is investigating a non- contact shooting involving an MDPD officer in the area of SW 80 Street & 76 Avenue. pic.twitter.com/7MH2rCTTGJ— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 17, 2017
According to a report by Herald News partner CBS4, the shooting occurred after a driver crashed around Southwest 80th Street and 72nd Avenue as police were trying to stop him. The driver emerged with a gun. The officer fired, missed and the driver ran off. Police set up a perimeter to search for him.
The northbound side of the Palmetto, of much heavier use in the morning rush hour, is likely to remain closed until 7:30 a.m.
For an alternative route, head west to the Turnpike to get north to 836 West or take U.S. 1 north.
