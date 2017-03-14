We’re living in paradise. And, apparently, not happy about it.

We bear bare limbs on sunny winter days while stewing in slow grinding traffic. Others snap photos to show they’ve been once where we live. And we pay an obese portion of our income to live here, whether buying or renting.
So, no surprise most Miami-Dade residents are barely affording basic necessities. Or, that, according to WalletHub’s statistical analysis, three of South Florida’s four largest cities rank in the bottom third of its Happiest Places to Live list.
Of the 150 U.S. cities used, WalletHub’s data mix puts Miami at No. 103, Fort Lauderdale at No. 105 and Hialeah at No. 113.
South Florida’s happy place? Pembroke Pines, No. 65.
Maybe that’s why we look like the epitome of selfish — the four above cities tied for last nationally in volunteer rate.
Or, maybe we’re just spending all our time trying to make ends meet. Hialeah had the fourth lowest income growth.
In most cases, separation or divorce stretches the finances and Miami came in with the nation’s fourth highest rate of split.
The list used 30 factors broken down into the main groups of Emotional and Physical Well Being; Income and Employment; and Community and Environment. Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Hialeah each rated average to above average in Emotional and Physical Well Being and at the wrong end of the bell curve in the other two large categories.
The United States’ smiley face place is California, specifically the Bay Area. Three of the four happiest cities come from there Fremont (No. 1), San Jose (No. 2), San Francisco (No. 4) and No 3 Irvine is a suburb in Southern California’s Orange County, was No. 4. Obviously, there’s happiness in the suburbs.
South Florida clearly needs to take more time watching sunsets. Grab some balcony or porch time. Maybe go fishing.
Or feel good that we’re not Detroit, last in sleep, obesity, income growth, separation/divorce rate, overall happiness — and next to last in the NHL’s Eastern Conference.
