Traffic sucks. We know that. Here’s where we sit

How many times a week do you accelerate up the highway entrance ramp, then suddenly find yourself bashing your brakes to keep from rear-ending the back of a traffic jam?
We’ve all been there.
So, TomTom’s 2017 Traffic Index, measuring traffic congestion, should come as no surprise. There’s Miami, No. 9 in North America and No. 6 in the United States for clogged highways.
At least we’re not contenders for having the world’s most stopped-up street (Mexico City is No. 1 in North American and the world).
And in the U.S., we’re behind the predictable traffic stoppers —Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York — but also Seattle and San Jose.
But it still speaks of a South Florida where roads turn from “go” to “slow” to “low flow” at the drop of a hat (or raindrop).
TomTom, a GPS manufacturer, reaches its “congestion level” by measuring how much average extra time a driver spends in gridlock any time of day contrasted with free-flowing traffic.
Miami is at 30 percent extra time, up 2 percent from a year ago.
For perspective, L.A. drivers spend 45 percent extra time in gridlock and New Yorkers deal with an extra 35 percent.
10 MOST CONGESTED CITIES IN THE U.S.
1. Los Angeles
2. San Francisco
3. New York
4. Seattle
5. San Jose
6. Miami
7. Portland
8. Honolulu
9. Washington
10. Boston
10 MOST CONGESTED CITIES IN NORTH AMERICA
1. Mexico City
2. Los Angeles
3. San Francisco
4. Vancouver
5. New York
6. Seattle
7. San Jose
8. Toronto
9. Miami
10. Portland
