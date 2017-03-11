DCF lawyers not in contempt, judge finds

1:22 MIA official arrested on $5 million scam Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:41 Backstage moments after 'Moonlight' wins best picture award

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

4:59 Video: Five questions with David Beckham about MLS in Miami

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine