DCF to judge: We didn’t lie; we made a mistake

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history Pause

1:17 Airport workers claim they lost their jobs after speaking out

2:21 MIA holds important emergency drill

0:41 Backstage moments after 'Moonlight' wins best picture award

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine