Miami airport’s kickback scam: Did a manager, offered ‘box full of cash,’ report it?

0:35 The World Baseball Classic kicks off Friday at Marlins Park Pause

1:40 Australian shepherd acts as nanny for rare Malayan tiger

1:24 The Florida Grand Opera revives the story of famed Cuban dissident writer Reinaldo Arenas in ‘Before Night Falls.’

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

4:45 UK travel channel features Miami's art scene

6:02 In the hours after Haiti's catastrophic 2010 earthquake, then-President René Preval began to grasp the magnitude of the disaster.

0:55 PETA "lettuce ladies" take trip to Cuba

1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime