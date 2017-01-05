Former MIA supervisor who swindled millions in light-bulb kickbacks gets seven years

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

0:33 SUV crashes through restaurant, nearly hits diners

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

2:21 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase shares Ryan Tannehill's playoff status

1:16 Fins OC Christensen talks Tannehill being ruled out

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio