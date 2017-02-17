Fearing Trump, commission drops Miami-Dade’s ‘sanctuary’ protections

Miami-Dade commissioners on Friday backed Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s controversial decision to detain jailed inmates sought for deportation by the federal government, citing funding threats by President Donald Trump and ignoring hours of emotional testimony from residents who implored the board to stand up to the mayor.
With a 9-3 vote, commissioners stood behind Gimenez despite listening to scores of residents who spent six hours at County Hall hoping to persuade them to protect Miami-Dade’s immigrant identity.
“Shame on you!” the crowd cried after the vote, hurling bits of paper and white carnations at the dais and standing up to yell and stomp out of the chambers. “May God have mercy on your soul,” one woman hollered.
Voting to endorse Gimenez’s Jan. 26 directive were Chairman Esteban “Steve” Bovo, Vice Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson and Commissioners Bruno Barreiro, Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Sally Heyman, Joe Martinez, Dennis Moss, Rebeca Sosa and Javier Souto. Voting against were Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava, Jean Monestime and Xavier Suarez. Commissioner Barbara Jordan was absent.
“Miami-Dade is not — has never considered itself — a sanctuary community” Gimenez said.
But the county effectively acted as one before Gimenez issued his Jan. 26 directive, which agreed to hold inmates for Immigration and Customs Enforcement even if the feds don’t reimburse the county for its expense — reversing a policy commissioners set in 2013. The mayor acted after Trump’s Jan. 25 executive order banning “sanctuary” communities and promising to cut off federal funds to any cities and counties that defied him.
There is no legal definition of a “sanctuary,” and a slew of attorneys who addressed the commission Friday said Miami-Dade wouldn’t be affected by Trump’s order because the county has never stopped sharing information about inmates with the feds.
“You are in compliance with federal law,” County Attorney Abigail Price-Williams told the board.
After becoming the first big-city mayor to cave to Trump, Gimenez drew weeks of protests to County Hall. Though he characterized his choice as financial, most of the people who showed up to oppose him Friday criticized his action as hasty, unnecessary and an affront to the community’s values.
“This is a day that will define Miami-Dade County for the future,” said Monestime, the board’s first Haitian-American member. “Today cannot be about money, Mr. Mayor. It must be about justice. It must be about dignity.”
Though Gimenez, like Trump, is a Republican, the commission vote did not break cleanly along party lines. Three Democrats — Edmonson, Heyman and Moss — sided with the administration. No Republicans voted against the mayor; Levine Cava and Monestime are Democrats, and Suarez is registered without party affiliation. All county posts are non-partisan.
The day’s debate was striking because it featured so many immigrants or children of immigrants — almost all of them Hispanic — taking markedly different positions on how to treat people who are in the country illegally, as many of them or their ancestors once were. “Yo soy un inmigrante,” said Gimenez, who was born in Cuba.
“We’re all immigrants. We all have very said stories,” said Sosa, who is also Cuban-born. But she echoed Gimenez’s line that the county was merely making a financial decision that only affects people booked on local charges.
“We’re talking about prisoners,” she said. “We’re talking about people who committed crimes.”
The detention orders keep people in local jails for an extra 48 hours, plus weekends and holidays. The people being held generally have been charged with a crime, but not convicted.
After speaker after speaker said they feared the county’s stance would deter unauthorized immigrants from reporting crimes, Gimenez maintained that his administration would oppose any effort by the feds to deputize local cops into enforcing immigration law.
“We will not act as immigration officers,” he said. “Not now. Not in the future.”
The mayor and his aides worried Miami-Dade’s refusal to fulfill immigration “detainer” requests could hurt the county’s odds to get millions of dollars for public-transit projects that Gimenez and Bovo have eyed as part of their political legacies.
The perceived trade-off — detentions of people for transportation money — did not sit well with people like Juan Carlos Carabantes, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who lives in Homestead and has been protected from deportation by former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
“I hope your shiny train is worth by sister being deported,” he almost spat into the microphone.
A majority of commissioners, however, dismissed most of those concerns as overwrought. They were making a narrow decision that would affect only a small cross-section of the community, they argued.
“You all have been misled, you really have,” Martinez said. “And that’s what’s sad.”
