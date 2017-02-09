Miami-Dade County

February 9, 2017 12:18 PM

Snowstorm in the northeast forces flight cancellations in Miami

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

Even though we can see clearly now the fog is gone, a snowstorm sweeping through the northeast has forced some flights to be canceled at Thursday at Miami International Airport.

The dense fog that hung over Miami in the morning caused 19 flights to be delayed, according to spokesman Greg Chin. But with the winter storm dumping snow onto the northeast, airlines have canceled flights to New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Boston.

As of 11:30 a.m., 75 flights to the northeast were canceled, most of them bound for the New York area.

