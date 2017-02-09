Snowstorm in the northeast forces flight cancellations in Miami

Even though we can see clearly now the fog is gone, a snowstorm sweeping through the northeast has forced some flights to be canceled at Thursday at Miami International Airport.
The dense fog that hung over Miami in the morning caused 19 flights to be delayed, according to spokesman Greg Chin. But with the winter storm dumping snow onto the northeast, airlines have canceled flights to New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Boston.
As of 11:30 a.m., 75 flights to the northeast were canceled, most of them bound for the New York area.
Comments