Weather alert: Dense fog advisory in South Florida

A dense fog advisory has been issued for South Florida until 9 a..m. Thursday.
Visibility is a quarter mile or less, according to the National Weather Service in Miami-Dade.
Forecasters warn of hazardous driving conditions. “If driving ... slow down ...use your headlights ... and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” according to the advisory.
Southwest 87th Avenue near Killian drive was shut down because of low visibility.
The fog, and early temperatures under 70, will give way to possibly record-breaking heat in South Florida.
Temperatures are expected to soar to 88 by the afternoon before dipping into the mid-60s Thursday night. High temperatures on Friday through the weekend will be in the mid-70s.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9am for #SouthFlorida due to visibility reduced to less than a mile @CBSMiami @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/E9j90mn6nk— Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) February 9, 2017
Comments