Critics tossed from meeting as they protest new policy on ‘sanctuary’ detentions

The chairman of Miami-Dade’s County Commission ordered police to remove several speakers who addressed the county’s new practice of detaining local inmates for federal immigration officers, as the national protest of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented residents continued to roil Miami politics.
“What did I say?” Juan Cuba, chairman of the county’s Democratic Party, said as two armed commission guards stood around him after Cuba finished his comments before the board Tuesday. Chairman Esteban “Steve” Bovo said he told the sergeants-at-arms to remove him after Bovo had warned the crowd not to discuss any issue not listed on the day’s agenda.
“Chairman Bovo is censoring people. They are censoring the way we speak,” Cuba said as an officer took him by the arm and led him out of the chambers. “This is not the way we should conduct public hearings. This is unconstitutional, Mr. Chairman.”
As Cuba exited, a few dozen supporters stood up and staged a rowdy walkout, chanting: “When black and brown bodies are under attack, what do we do, fight back!”
The dramatic display spilled from the second-floor chambers to the lobby, where security was beefed up in anticipation of the latest protest of Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s Jan. 26 order reversing the commission’s 2013 policy to stop honoring detention requests. Gimenez said urgent action was needed after Trump issued his own order the day before to strip federal funding from communities who provide “sanctuary” to people sought by immigration authorities.
@juancuba @doug_hanks you will be given your chance to speak about detention and immigration. Today was not that day.— Chair Esteban Bovo (@CommBovo) February 7, 2017
Bovo, a Republican in a nonpartisan post, has called a special meeting on Feb. 17 to “discuss” the county’s policy, but has yet to release what that might entail, including possible legislation to either ratify Gimenez’s actions, modify it, or overturn it.
Bovo opened the meeting’s public-comments section, where people are given two minutes to address issues before the board, with an unusual warning: “I want to make clear the board will confine itself to consider items on appearing on today’s agenda… I have instructed the sergeant at arms to maintain decorum consistent with the board’s established rules of procedure.”
What followed was a game of parliamentary cat and mouse, with Cuba and other protestors — many wearing white “resistance” flowers on their shirts — rising to speak about an agenda item dealing with law enforcement, but then segueing into remarks about detaining undocumented immigrants. At the transition, Bovo would step in and order the person to stop talking for straying off the agenda. “I know the game we’re playing,” he said.
More extraordinary moments for usually staid Miami-Dade commission. Chair Bovo tosses local Dem chief Juan Cuba. Rowdy walkout follows pic.twitter.com/hF3ISkWp5u— Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) February 7, 2017
