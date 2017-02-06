ACLU: Miami-Dade mayor “duped” by President Trump on immigration detentions

1:01 Mount Sinai celebrates lives of former preemies at 'Out of the world' party Pause

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami

1:51 Wynwood baker's newest creation — shrine to Zika

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

0:49 Zika's sting closes a Wynwood business