Atlanta Braves player and family involved in fiery car crash

An Atlanta Braves player and his family were riding in an SUV when a man driving a stolen police cruiser crashed into them in Miami-Dade, WSVN7 reported Sunday.
Miami native Sean Rodriguez, an infielder for the Braves, his wife and two children were involved in Saturday’s fiery crash in west Miami-Dade.
The man in the police cruiser, who had stolen an officer's car while she investigated another incident nearby, died after the cruiser sideswiped a Honda Civic and was then T-boned by a Chevy Suburban before bursting into flames at Southwest 99th Avenue and 24th Street.
The drivers of the Civic and Suburban were unhurt, but police said a 29-year-old mother and her children — aged 8 and 2 — in the Suburban were hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said.
Police did not name the driver or the other people involved Sunday, but WSVN said the Braves confirmed that the Rodriguez family was involved.
The team did not respond to requests for comment Sunday night.
Rodriguez, who attended Miami Coral Park High School, signed to the Braves in November.
The station reported that his wife, Giselle, was in fair condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center Sunday and both children were in serious but stable condition at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.
