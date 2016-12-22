Police say he punched her, raped her, stole her car. Now he’s under arrest.

A homeless registered sex offender on the run this week was arrested early Thursday by Miami-Dade police and charged with carjacking and rape.
Calvin Thomas, 43, was taken into custody around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say he was wanted for a rape at Northwest 95th Street and 21st Avenue since early Monday.
According to the victim in an arrest affidavit: While in the passenger seat of the woman’s 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, Thomas punched her in the face. He demanded she get undressed and in the back seat.
There, according to the police report, he raped her. The woman screamed “No!” while trying to push the five-foot-eight, 190-pound Thomas off of her.
After the attack, he took the wheel and eventually drove off with the woman’s car once he ordered her to get out.
Police did not say whether Thomas and the woman knew one another. They’re still looking for the car.
The woman identified Thomas from a stack of photographs. Police say they found Thomas at Northwest 71st Street and 36th Avenue, near the area he most frequents most.
He will be charged with misdemeanor battery and three felonies: sexual battery, carjacking and having sex while not informing the other party of HIV-positive status.
Thomas has done 12 years and five months in Florida prisons over five stretches for a variety of violent or sexual offenses. His convictions of the latter came on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on a 12-to-15-year-old victim in 2002.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
