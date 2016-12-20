Crime

December 20, 2016 11:36 PM

Homeless man sexually batters a woman and then takes her car, police say

By Carli Teproff

The Miami-Dade Police Department is looking for a homeless man who detectives say sexually battered a woman Monday morning then stole her car.

According to police, Calvin Thomas, 43, approached the woman at Northwest 95 Street and 21st Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. After the assault, Thomas took off in her gray 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Thomas, who is a registered sex offender with an extensive criminal history, frequents the area of Northwest 71st Street and 33rd Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

