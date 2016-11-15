Give Miami Day hoping to best the $7.1 million raised last year for local charities

2:27 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice' Pause

0:48 Video shows speeding Porsche that killed college student

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

3:26 Your Wish Book donations make a difference. Here's how.

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:21 Man robs Miami store with gun

2:16 Butch Davis introduced as FIU football coach

4:37 A frantic sister calls for help from outside Pulse

0:12 Tropical depression likely to form in Caribbean by weekend