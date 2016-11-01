Miami motorcycle cop dead, 2 others critical after multi-vehicle crash

A Miami motorcycle patrolman who was less than a year from retirement was killed on his way home from work Tuesday and two others were critically injured after a multi-vehicle crash left just west of Florida International University’s Southwest Dade campus.
The officer was identified as Jorge Sanchez.
Miami-Dade State Attorney tweeted out a message about the officer’s death Tuesday evening:
“We in our law enforcement family mourn the tragic & senseless death of @MiamiPD Officer Jorge Sanchez. My thoughts & prayers are w/family.”
The scene at Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue was especially grisly: A white car on its side and a black, four-door sedan mashed up beside it. Two other mangled cars nearby. Four lanes over, resting alone on the closed roadway, was the twisted remains of the officer’s black motorcycle.
Scenes from an overhead aerial taken by local television showed half a dozen people sitting on the street’s median while a man was being taken away in a gurney.
In total, 12 people were involved in the crash in the westbound lane of Southwest Eighth Street, which was shut down during the busy Tuesday afternoon rush hour. Besides the critically injured, two others were taken to the hospital. Seven people were treated at the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol was overseeing the investigation.
“It’s a bad accident,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yosdany Veloz. “It’s a really big scene. We have the whole intersection shut down.”
Former Miami Police Chief Manuel Orosa said Sanchez worked with him as a detective when Orosa oversaw major investigations.
“He was a good guy. A hard worker. Soft spoken,” Orosa said.
Only last week another motorcycle patrolman crashed his bike, but escaped with broken bones in his arms. Pinecrest police officer Maikel Rodriguez was helping to escort presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a Miami visit when he crashed on the Palmetto Expressway.
Clinton called to wish him well.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
