Hillary Clinton calls motorcycle cop injured in crash during her motorcade

The Pinecrest motorcycle officer who was injured in a crash as he rode in Hillary Clinton’s motorcade Wednesday is expected to be OK, Pinecrest police said Wednesday.
Officer Maikel Rodriguez, who has been on the force for 10 years and a motorman for four, crashed into a guardrail Tuesday afternoon as he road with other officers on the Palmetto Expressway near Miami Lakes.
The busy highway was shut for hours in both directions and Rodriguez was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
On Wednesday, Pinecrest police identified the officer and gave an update in a social media post.
“He has some broken bones and road rash,” the department wrote in a post. “Officer Rodriguez is in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.”
The post included a photo of Rodriguez in a hospital gown giving two thumbs up despite both arms being bandaged.
And he even got a call from Clinton “wishing him well,” Pinecrest police posted.
